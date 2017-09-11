Report: Grizzlies mainstay Tony Allen finalizing one-year deal with Pelicans

The Grindfather's time in Memphis appears to be ending, as Shams Charania of The Vertical is reporting that guard Tony Allen is finalizing a one-year contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Allen was a central figure of the Grizzlies' Grit-N-Grind era, but this offseason the franchise has focusing on youth in a bit of a reboot.

Aside from Allen's reported departure, Zach Randolph also left to find a new home, signing as a free agent with the Sacramento Kings. They played a combined 15 seasons in Memphis, seven by Allen after his successful six-season run with the Boston Celtics.

Last season, Allen averaged 9.1 points 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals, but it was cut short with a calf injury that kept him out of the postseason.

Allen has been named to the NBA All-Defensive first team three times, and to the second team three more times. He won an NBA championship with the Celtics in 2008.