Report: Heat willing to part with Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow for Kyrie Irving

The Miami Heat are on the short list of preferred trade destinations for All-Star Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving, and as it turns out, there's a mutual interest.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Heat would be willing to part with two of their core pieces -- Goran Dragic and Justise Winslow -- to facilitate a deal to get Irving to Miami, but that still wouldn't be enough.

As you might remember, Cleveland and Miami have a history, mostLY surrounding LeBron James, who bolted the Cavs for the Heat in 2010 and returned to his home state in 2014.

Cleveland is in a peculiar situation with Irving and James, the former of which wants out, and the latter of which enters the 2017 season in the final year of his contract. Would a trade of Irving to Miami for Dragic and Winslow -- an aging point guard and a tantalizing young talent -- be enough return without a significant drop off? Depending on other assets involved in a potential trade, the answer could be yes. But given the state of Cleveland's franchise -- where it hopes to be a year from now, and with LeBron's free agency looming in 2018 -- the answer would almost have to be a resounding yes for a deal to happen.