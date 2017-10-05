Report: Hornets' Nic Batum out 8-12 weeks after suffering torn ligament in elbow

Injuries are one of the biggest concerns among teams during preseason games. After all, teams are playing exhibition games and want to make sure that they're at full strength for the start of the regular season.

Unfortunately for the Charlotte Hornets, that's exactly what happened to their versatile forward, Nicolas Batum. The Frenchman left the Hornets' preseason tilt against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night with an arm injury, and did not return to the game.

The team announced Thursday afternoon that Batum had a sprained elbow, and was undergoing an MRI. Shortly after, The Vertical's Shams Charania followed up with a report that Batum had suffered a torn ligament in his left elbow and will miss 8-12 weeks:

Charlotte's Nicolas Batum has suffered a torn ligament in his left elbow and will miss 8-to-12 weeks, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 5, 2017

Given that estimate, Batum should hopefully be able to return to the floor before the calendar turns to 2018.

The good news for the Hornets is that Batum will be able to return this season. However, this is a really tough way for the team to start the season. After missing out on the playoffs last season, Charlotte was hoping to bounce back in a big way this season. It still could, of course, but being without Batum for the first few months will make that a more difficult task -- especially considering Batum's versatility and production. Last season, he averaged 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists.