Report: Jabari Parker's name came up in preliminary Carmelo Anthony trade talks

Kyrie Irving is now a Celtic and Isaiah Thomas is a Cavalier but somehow, Carmelo Anthony is still a Knick.

Despite months of talks, the Knicks have been unable to find a deal that would suit both them and Anthony, who holds tremendous power in the negotiations due to his no-trade clause. And according to Ian Begley of ESPN, they are still "not close" on any deal that would ship out the All-Star forward.

One of the most interesting aspects of these negotiations being so drawn out is it allows for reporting on all the various teams and players that have been mentioned in the trade talks. The latest of these reports indicates that Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker has been mentioned, as the Bucks have been involved in the discussions as a potential third team in a larger Anthony trade. Via ESPN:

One name that came up in those (very) preliminary talks? Bucks forward Jabari Parker, per league sources. It's unclear which side -- the Knicks or Bucks -- brought up Parker's name. What is clear is that Parker would have been part of an outgoing package that included a larger Bucks contract, such as John Henson's or Greg Monroe's. If that deal had come to fruition, the Knicks would have received the type of return they'd long hoped for in an Anthony trade: a young player on a below-market contract in Parker.

It seems unlikely that the Bucks would have brought up Parker themselves. If they actually want to move the talented but oft-injured swingman, it figures they would be searching for a better package than throw-ins for helping facilitate an Anthony deal. Most likely, this was the Knicks taking a shot in the dark and figuring the worst thing that happens is the Bucks hang up the phone.

While Parker is probably not heading to New York, it's still fascinating to get a report like this, as it shows just how many teams and names get talked about when trying to make a blockbuster trade like this happen.