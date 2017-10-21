Report: Jameer Nelson turns down Rockets, Thunder to sign with Pelicans

After being waived by the Denver Nuggets to make room for Richard Jefferson on Wednesday, veteran point guard Jameer Nelson drew interest from several contending teams. On Saturday, however, Nelson reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. From to The Vertical's Shams Charania:

Nelson, in his 14th NBA season, became the top free agent on the market and received interest from contenders such as Houston and Oklahoma City and several other franchises that hoped to add the respected and accomplished veteran. But for Nelson, the Pelicans represent an opportunity to play significant minutes and provide leadership.

Nelson will join a Pelicans team that has gotten off to an 0-2 start to the young season. New Orleans will reportedly waive guard Jordan Crawford to make room for Nelson.

The Pelicans are waiving guard Jordan Crawford, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2017

The Pelicans' original plan was to start free agent acquisition Rajon Rondo at point guard, sliding Jrue Holiday over to shooting guard. Rondo's sports hernia surgery that will sideline him for the first month of the season put that plan on hold, but we'll see if head coach Alvin Gentry tries to implement the same strategy with Nelson taking Rondo's place.

At the very least, Nelson will serve as a steady backup point guard for a New Orleans team desperately trying to make the playoffs.

A former All-Star, the 35-year-old averaged 9.2 points, 5.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 75 games with the Nuggets last season, including 39 starts.