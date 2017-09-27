Report: JaMychal Green agrees to two-year, $17 million deal with Grizzlies

Green, a restricted free agent, had until Oct. 1 to sign the Grizzlies' qualifying offer

One of the final remaining free agents has reportedly agreed to a deal.

According to Shams Charania, JaMychael Green will sign a two-year deal with the Memphis Grizzlies worth over $17 million. 

A restricted free agent, Green had until Oct. 1 to sign the $2.8 million qualifying offer the Grizzlies had put on the table, and until Wednesday, it appeared that's where things were heading. 

A report from Ronald Tillery of The Commercial Appeal pointed our that Green and the Grizzlies "weren't close" on a new deal as late as Tuesday night. As we've seen throughout the offseason, however, things can change very quickly.

The 27-year-old Green came into his own last season, starting 75 games for the Grizzlies and averaging 8.9 points and 7.1 rebounds. He also showed the ability to step out beyond the arc, as he knocked down over 38 percent of his 3-point attempts. 

Getting Green back is big for the Grizzlies, as not only was he a key member of their team last season, but they also lost a core member of their frontcourt in Zach Randolph this summer, as he signed with the Sacramento Kings. Losing both Randolph and Green (as well as Tony Allen, who signed with the New Orleans Pelicans) would have been an especially difficult blow for the Grizzlies as they try to make the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. 

