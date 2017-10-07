Report: Jazz guard Dante Exum separates shoulder, could miss entire season
Utah's young Australian point guard also suffered ligament damage, according to a report
The Utah Jazz won their preseason game Friday night against the Phoenix Suns, but all anyone in Salt Lake City will care about is the health of point guard Dante Exum.
Utah's game was not televised, but reporters at the game indicated Exum took a tough fall and immediately made his way to the locker room.
The Jazz announced shortly after that Exum would not be returning to the game. Afterward, coach Quin Snyder told the press that Exum had been taken to the hospital for an MRI, and added that the injury "didn't look good."
Utah's worst fears were realized Saturday morning when the Salt Lake Tribune reported that Exum had suffered separated shoulder along with ligament damage in the process. When he'll be able to return is unknown, but it's assumed he'll be out a significant amount of time as he recovers.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports he might miss the entire season:
This is another tough break for the youngster, who previously missed the entire 2015-16 season with a torn ACL. After struggling last season upon his return, 2017-18 was expected to be important for Exum in his development. Another potential long-term injury would deal that progress a devastating blow.
While Exum sits out. backup guard Raul Neto will likely take on a larger role. Utah still has Ricky Rubio to take on the majority of the minutes, but it's going to be short on guard depth this season until Exum returns.
