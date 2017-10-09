Report: Joel Embiid, Sixers agree to monster five-year, $148 million extension

The Philadelphia 76ers are going all in on Joel Embiid, regardless of the status of his health.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers and Embiid have agreed to a monster five-year, $148M extension, the rookie scale max extension. However, should Embiid meet certain incentives, the deal could be worth up to $178M. Via ESPN:

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has agreed to a five-year, $148-million designated rookie scale maximum contract extension, league sources told ESPN. The designated exception -- termed "The Super Max -- allows Embiid to earn a higher percentage of the salary cap -- and potentially millions of dollars more -- if he meets criteria over the course of the deal, including, making All-NBA teams, winning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, or the NBA's Most Valuable Player. If Embiid meets the super max criteria, he could earn an as much as $178 million on the contract, league sources said.

This, of course, is a ton of money to invest in a player, but especially one who has only played 31 games in his entire career, and has dealt with a multitude of injuries to his back, feet, and knees. With that in mind, Wojnarowski's report also noted that the deal has protections for the Sixers in case the big man is unable to shake off the injury bug.

In the short time that Embiid was on the court last season, he was about as dominant as a young big man can be on both sides of the ball, averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game. He's a remarkable, unique talent, and if healthy could make the young Sixers a force for the foreseeable future.

For the Sixers, that possibility was simply too much to pass up. All of the years of tanking, all of the draft picks, the whole process was designed to get a player like Embiid. Now they have him, and they aren't giving him up.