Report: John Wall out against Raptors after injuring shoulder vs. Cavaliers on Friday

The Washington Wizards will be without their All-Star point guard John Wall for their big meeting with the Toronto Raptors on Sunday evening.

According to a report from TNT's David Aldridge, Wall will sit out the game due to the shoulder injury he suffered during Friday night's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hearing @JohnWall (shoulder) will be out tonight when Wiz play Raps. Good news is that diagnosis is only a sprain & he’s feeling better. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) November 5, 2017

Late in the third quarter, Wall crashed into Channing Frye as he tried to drive to the basket, and went down in agony.

He stayed in for the remainder of the game, but said after the game that he probably shouldn't have done so. Additionally, Wall, who left the arena with his arm in a sling, noted that his shoulder was "on fire" after the collision.

Given how early it is in the season, and how important Wall is to the team's success, it's not surprising that the Wizards have decided to play this safe and hold Wall out for a while. The good news, however, is that Wall is already feeling better, and this doesn't seem like it will be a long term issue.

That, of course, is good news, but especially so given how Wall was feeling just a few days ago.