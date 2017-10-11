Report: Jordan Brand ending Carmelo Anthony's signature sneaker line

After 13 models, Jordan Brand is reportedly putting an end to Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony's signature sneaker line. From ESPN's Nick DePaula:

Jordan Brand is halting the Melo shoe series after 13 models, according to industry sources, making last season's Melo M13 sneaker the final model of the line. Though he has continued wearing the M13 during Thunder preseason games, it's expected that Anthony will wear a combination of shoes from the brand this upcoming year, such as the Air Jordan XXXII, custom editions of retro models, and possibly even a remixed version of his very first signature model.

Anthony denied the report after Tuesday's 96-86 preseason win over his former team, the Denver Nuggets.

"I just signed an extension with them," Anthony said. "I don't read into false news."

The deal Anthony refers to was agreed upon in January, and DePaula reports that Anthony will still have a prominent role with the brand despite losing his signature shoe.

Despite the end of his signature line, sources say Anthony -- who agreed to a new long-term endorsement deal with Jordan Brand in January -- will remain a key featured athlete for the company. He'll be playing this season alongside the company's current headliner in Russell Westbrook, as Jordan Brand looks to refresh its approach to signature shoes in a new era.

The move for Jordan Brand coincides with Anthony being traded from New York to Oklahoma City. He is now in a much smaller media market, but his exposure to NBA fans could actually increase due to the Thunder's potential success this season relative to the Knicks' irrelevance over the last few years.

If Anthony really didn't know about his deal ending and just found out through the report, however, that's not a good look for Jordan Brand.