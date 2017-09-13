Report: Josh Richardson finalizing four-year, $42M contract extension with Heat

As a second-round draft pick of the Miami Heat, Josh Richardson didn't have the expectations or guarantees that first-round draft picks are afforded. However, Richardson immediately showed he was a reliable guard in the NBA.

Miami is reportedly doubling down on the young guard by giving him an extension. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Richardson and the Heat are finalizing a four year $42 million extension. This locks him into the Heat long term and makes him a crucial part of their growing young core.

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson is finalizing a 4-year, $42M contract extension, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 13, 2017

The Heat are putting a lot of faith in Richardson to continue showing improvement as he gains more NBA experience. He's definitely had flashes of solid play in his brief two years, but it's not often to see a team buy into a second-round pick so quickly.

This continues a trend by Miami this offseason to double down on what they built in the second half of last season. The Heat have re-signed almost all their key pieces from last year's team to long-term deals. This gives the Heat a lot of continuity, but it means they're going to put a lot of faith in young players to show improvement and raise their ceiling.