Report: Kevin Durant has 'serious intentions' of owning an NBA team after he retires

Kevin Durant is one of the two or three best players in the NBA, and still has plenty left to accomplish in his career. But even though he's just 29 years old, and will likely be playing for close to another decade at least, he's started positioning himself for a big goal after he retires.

According to a report from Chris Haynes, Durant wants to own an NBA team. Per Haynes, K.D. has already started taking meetings with current owners and business CEOs to learn about the role. One main factor in his desire to join the ownership circle, is so that there will be another African-American owner in the league. Via ESPN:

Kevin Durant's desire to own an NBA team has intensified since joining the Golden State Warriors, sources told ESPN. Over the past year and a half, sources say Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman have taken numerous meetings with existing owners and tech CEOs to learn the lay of the land. Durant has serious intentions of purchasing an NBA team after his playing career, league sources told ESPN. One source, who requested anonymity, says "this is a genuine goal of his after he retires, to add another African-American in the position of majority ownership."

Durant is not the only star who has talked of owning an NBA team once he's done playing. LeBron James has mentioned the possibility as well.

Of course, it's going to be a long time before this is an actual possibility for Durant, but it's very interesting to see a player already pursuing this kind of goal in the middle of his career. Playing in Oakland, with Silicon Valley in his backyard, Durant is already getting involved in the business and tech worlds, and seems to be positioning himself well for his post-basketball career.