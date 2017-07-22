Report: Knicks' Carmelo Anthony focused on Rockets trade amid Kyrie Irving rumors

The talk of the offseason has been Carmelo Anthony and where he might be willing to accept a trade as the Knicks look to reboot. But on Friday, that all changed when reports surfaced that All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving wants out of Cleveland.

Irving, an NBA champion entering the prime of his career alongside LeBron James, not only requested a trade but also gave the Cavaliers preferred landing spots that included Minnesota, Miami, San Antonio and New York -- thrusting Anthony back into the middle of trade rumors after weeks of speculation that he was close to being shipped to Houston.

According to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, though, Anthony is still focused on landing in Houston despite buzz that he could be a trade piece for the Knicks to land Irving.

The Knicks will contact Cleveland and make a pitch. The obvious move would be to trade Carmelo Anthony and a few first round picks for a bona-fide superstar. However, a source close to Anthony said late Friday that the All Star forward is focused on getting a deal done with Houston.

The best part in all this for Anthony is his contract, which includes a no-trade clause. New York can't just ship him out of town before Anthony's approval -- and all signs point to the Rockets still being the favorite for him as far as preference, although Cleveland is also on his short list of preferred teams.

Even on the downslope of his career, Anthony could be a key piece to a contender alongside an explosive core that now includes Chris Paul and James Harden. Last season, Anthony averaged 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the middling Knicks, who created a strained relationship with him after forcing his hand to waive his no-trade clause under Phil Jackson's regime.