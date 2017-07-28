Report: Knicks, Heat, Clippers among teams who have made offers for Kyrie Irving

Since requesting a trade from the Cavaliers two weeks ago, the market for Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving has proven to be rather robust.

All the teams who Irving reportedly listed as preferred landing spots -- the Knicks, Heat, Spurs and Timberwolves -- have made offers to the Cavs, according to a report from ESPN. Two teams not on Irving's list have also made offers, and plenty have expressed interest to Cleveland.

So far, these are among the teams who've made offers to the Cavaliers for Irving, league sources tell ESPN: The San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Miami Heat. There were approximately 20 teams that inquired with Cleveland upon the news of Irving's trade request, league sources said, but far fewer have registered legitimate proposals. More loom in the shadows, and many interested simply don't have the assets to make a deal happen.

Cleveland doesn't seem to be in a rush to trade Irving, who has been open about his unhappiness deferring to LeBron James in Cleveland. And that could be because the Cavs are asking a full king's ransom for return on the All-Star point guard ready to hit the prime of his career.

The Cavaliers want a package that resembles the 2011 Denver Nuggets-New York Knicks deal for Carmelo Anthony -- young players, win-now veterans and draft picks, league sources said. For new general manager Koby Altman, this is a textbook way to open trade discussions. But for now, most Irving suitors are using the Minnesota Timberwolves-Chicago Bulls trade model for Jimmy Butler, a scaled-down model of Melo's rich return of assets.

Irving, 25, is coming off his most productive season, averaging 25.2 points and 5.8 points for the Cavs. He and James have led Cleveland to three straight NBA Finals appearances. He has two years to go before he can opt out of his contract in Cleveland, which gives the Cavs plenty of leverage over Irving when it comes to trade discussions and his ultimate destination.