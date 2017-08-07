Report: Knicks hire Obama's brother-in-law Craig Robinson for front-office role

The Knicks' front office has gone through some major shakeups this offseason, and the shuffling reportedly continued on Monday.

According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, the Knicks have agreed to hire Craig Robinson, formerly the Milwaukee Bucks' vice president of player and organizational development, for a versatile front office role. From The Vertical:

Robinson plans to fill multiple roles for the franchise, including player development and serving as general manager of the Knicks' development league team in Westchester, league sources said.

If Robinson's name sounds familiar, it's because he was previously a college head coach at Oregon State and Brown. And he also happens to be Michelle Obama's brother, making him Barack Obama's brother-in-law.

After parting ways with Phil Jackson in late June, the Knicks have promoted Steve Mills to president and hired former Kings executive Scott Perry as general manager.