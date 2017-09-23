Report: Knicks reach out to mystery team about Carmelo Anthony trade, say it's not Trail Blazers

With New York Knicks training camp set to begin in just a few days, the Carmelo Anthony trade saga has started to ramp up once again, as ESPN reported Friday night that Anthony has given the Knicks an expanded list of teams he'd waive his no-trade clause for.

Up until this point, the only team Anthony was willing to go to was the Houston Rockets, but now, the All-Star forward is apparently open to other deals, including a move to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With this news, one team that immediately comes to mind as a possibility is the Portland Trail Blazers, as their talented backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum have been openly recruiting Anthony throughout the offseason.

However, a new report throws some cold water on the Melo to Portland possibility. According to Stefan Bondy, the Knicks have reached out to a mystery team they believe Anthony would be open to playing for, and it is not the Trail Blazers. Via the New York Daily News:

According to a source, the Knicks also reached out recently to a third team they think Anthony would waive his no-trade clause to join. That team, according to a source, is not the Blazers, whose backcourt stars - Damian Lillian and CJ McCollum - have openly recruited Anthony this offseason.

While this doesn't completely rule out Portland as an Anthony destination, it does make it less likely.

We now know of three teams -- the Rockets, Cavaliers, and this new mystery team -- that the Knicks have been in contact with recently, and none of them are the Trail Blazers. With time seemingly running out for the Knicks to get a deal done to move Anthony out of town before he becomes too much of a distraction, and his preferred destinations still Houston and Cleveland, chances seem slim at the moment for Portland.