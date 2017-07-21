Report: Knicks willing to trade Melo, but not Porzingis, for Cavs' Kyrie Irving

When news broke that Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving had reportedly requested a trade, everybody rushed to the trade machine to see what potential deals could be worked out. When reports surfaced that Kyrie had named the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and New York Knicks as his preferred destinations, things got a little more specific.

A trade with the Knicks makes sense since they are openly looking to move Carmelo Anthony, who has named Cleveland as one of the destinations for which he'd be willing to waive his no-trade clause. According to ESPN's Ian Begley, the Knicks have strong interest in Irving as well. From Begley:

The Knicks, obviously, have strong interest in Kyrie Irving (just like 29 other teams) but I'm told people in the Knicks front office would not be willing at this point to include Kristaps Porzingis in a trade. Some with the organization would be willing to include future first-round picks and Carmelo Anthony in a deal for Irving, per league sources.

The Knicks were flirting with the idea of trading Porzingis in June, but it appears after the departure of former president Phil Jackson, they now consider the 7-foot-3 versatile forward to be a crucial component to the future in New York.

Melo has long been rumored to be a trade target of the Cavs, but prior to Irving's reported trade demand it was usually Kevin Love involved in any hypothetical deal. It's unclear whether the Cavs are even thinking about dealing Irving, but if they are, the Knicks might be a logical trade partner.