Report: Kristaps Porzingis is Cavaliers' primary target in Kyrie Irving trade talks

Kristaps Porzingis and Kyrie Irving could be on new teams next season if the Cavaliers were to pull off a stunning trade. Irving has requested a trade from the Cavs and one team on his preferred-destinations list is the Knicks. It's no secret that Cleveland wants a star in return for Irving and New York could give them that.

According to ESPN, the player Cleveland is targeting is Porzingis. The Cavs would have to take on Joakim Noah's big contract to make it happen, and Porzingis reportedly is a non-starter in trade discussions at the moment.

Porzingis has emerged as a primary Cleveland target, but that's a conversation that can occur only with Cleveland's willingness to unburden the Knicks of the three years and $55 million left on Joakim Noah's contract. For now, the conversation is a nonstarter for the Knicks, league sources said.

After Porzingis passed on exit interviews after last season because of frustrations with the team, the Knicks briefly shopped him before former president Phil Jackson was removed. Porzingis hasn't been involved in many rumors since and the assumption has been that he would remain in New York. However, other teams are wondering how long that will remain the case with Porzingis apparently still maintaining some distance from the organization.

For the right All-Star player, though -- Irving or otherwise -- multiple NBA teams are seriously questioning how emphatic of a "no" that will stay for New York. There continues to be distance between Porzingis and the organization, and how the Knicks truly value Porzingis' future could become clearer once they're together to begin the season.

The Knicks seem to be locked in on keeping Porzingis. However, if that reported tension still exists when training camp begins, maybe it re-opens trade talks. For now, it appears the Cavs need to find a different young name to target.