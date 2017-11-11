Report: Kyrie Irving has facial fracture, likely to miss Sunday's game, wear mask

Kyrie Irving suffered a facial fracture in Friday night's Celtics win over the Hornets that will reportedly sideline him for Boston's game on Sunday. After that, Irving will wear a mask for a brief period of time while his face heals. It's expected he'll be back to full health, and no longer in a mask, after two weeks.

Irving has been fantastic since arriving in Boston. He has had a strong rapport with Al Horford on the court and the two typically play better when they are on the floor together. Irving has also surprisingly been a big part of the Celtics' great early defense. He's averaging a career high in steals and longtime watchers constantly reference how much more engaged he is.

This won't be the first time Irving has had to wear a mask. Back in 2012, Irving had to wear a mask while he recovered from a broken jaw. What did he do in that mask? Score a then-career high 41 points in Madison Square Garden.

If Irving was that good in a mask back then it'll be interesting to see if he's able to replicate that kind of performance in a mask once more.