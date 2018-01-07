Report: Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be cleared to travel outside of California

When the Los Angeles Lakers go on their next road trip, which starts on Saturday, they'll be joined for the first time in a few weeks by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The guard, who signed with the Lakers in the summer, has not been allowed to travel outside of the state of California for the past 25 days, due to travel restrictions related to a DUI arrest last spring.

According to a report from Chris Haynes, those restrictions will be up on Monday, and KCP will be released from the detention center he was staying in when not at Lakers practices or games. Via ESPN:

Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is being released from the Seal Beach Detention Center on Monday morning and would be permitted to travel with the team outside of California, league sources tell ESPN. Sources say he will no longer be on probation and will have no restrictions on his driver's license. Caldwell-Pope played in only one of the team's past five road games due to the sentence. The contest he participated in was in the Bay Area against the Golden State Warriors. During this process, he was allowed to leave the facility to go to practice and Lakers games in California as part of a work-release program.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 13.3 points and five rebound per game for the Lakers this season, but is shooting just 40 percent from the field, and is coming off one of the worst games of the season. In the Lakers' 14-point loss to the Hornets on Friday night, KCP missed all three of his shots, and finished with zero points in 20 minutes.