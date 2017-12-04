Report: Lakers to enforce rule that will keep media away from LaVar Ball after games

The Lakers are going to enforce an existing policy that has been dubbed the "LaVar Ball Rule," according to ESPN's Chris Haynes, which prohibits media members from the area of the arena that holds family and friends of players after games at Staples Center. The rule forbids media members from being in the area of the arena under the basket near the visiting locker room -- which is where associates of athletes wait for them.

The rule is being enforced after a series of LaVar Ball interviews, including one notable one in which he criticized the Lakers and Luke Walton for not handling Lonzo Ball the right way.

"Go get the W. Do whatever it takes. That's why I'm down here saying, 'Rebound,'" Ball said in mid-November. "He's been away from me too long. I see tendencies in his game -- they're trying to baby him a little bit. ... What I mean by babying, 'He'll figure it out.' It ain't about that. 'Be patient with him?' Ain't no patience if you're winning."

On the new-not-new rule, a Lakers spokesman said to ESPN: "It's not a new policy; it's an existing policy. There has been more media presence in that area than before. That section is strictly for family and guests of players. It's a privacy concern."

Ball also gave an on-court interview after opening night against the Clippers, which isn't allowed as he doesn't have credentials. He hasn't done so since.

Ball has also criticized players directly for their play. After a loss to the Warriors last Wednesday, Ball called out Julius Randle for not passing it to Lonzo. To Haynes, Ball said:

I'll tell you the crucial point. When Julius got that ball at the end, he should've threw it forward. Lonzo had a wide-open layup! Or a 3-pointer! That's game! You wouldn't have went to overtime. That was game. Julius tried to take too many dribbles, and then they fouled him, or they called timeout. But if he would've threw the ball ahead? The coach wouldn't have called timeout. Even if he did, he can't call it, because the ball's in the air. Lonzo was running the lane. Game over. That's the best time to score, when it's nine seconds left and your coach don't call timeout! "... But every time they score two 3-pointers, it's a game of runs. Don't call timeout, because that means you're scared. You make two 3-pointers on me, I got two more to come...Do the Big Baller move. Don't call no timeouts."

"The coach" is also referring to Walton, who took the timeout in the midst of a Lakers fast break.

Lakers forward A.C. Green, a friend of Magic Johnson's, told TMZ that Johnson has no issue with Ball's postgame comments.

"I don't think he has any affiliation with the Lakers ... but he has an opinion," Green said. "And you guys keep giving him the opportunity to share his opinion, and you should. ... He's going to do what he does."

The Lakers are trying to take away that opportunity by slowly phasing out the availability of Ball after games. Whether or not it works will become apparent with time.