Report: LeBron James is still recruiting for the Cavs, but they can't reach Kyrie Irving

LeBron James is reportedly out there doing whatever he can to help the Cavaliers get better. He has recruited players like Derrick Rose to Cleveland in an effort to keep the team on contention. However, one player he and the Cavs can't seem to reach is Kyrie Irving.

Cleveland's disgruntled point guard asked for a trade and the situation has managed to get worse from there. According to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, nobody on the Cavs can reach Irving. Not even by phone. He isn't speaking to anybody from the organization and it's hard to not read between the lines. He wants out and he's very unhappy with everybody involved.

Therein lies at least one huge difference between now and 2010: James is still helping to recruit players to Cleveland. He was instrumental in swaying Derrick Rose and Jeff Green in recent weeks. He was unreachable during the summer of 2010, something Irving is now. The Cavs have unsuccessfully tried to contact Irving, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic, but he is not talking to anyone from the organization.

It's one thing for Irving to be unhappy with the organization and potentially even James. However, if the team can't even get a phone call with him then the situation is far worse than it appears. There's no chance of mending a relationship if one side refuses to speak to anybody involved.

The potential savior of this could be James if he's out there trying to make Cleveland better, but that relationship appears rocky at this point. His new recruiting efforts might have to be for an Irving replacement, because every day the chances of Irving making it to training camp feel slimmer.