Report: LeBron's camp denies rumor that 2017-18 will be his final season in Cleveland
A report that James would once again be leaving Cleveland made the rounds on Wednesday
A report from Chris Sheridan made its way across Twitter on Wednesday that quoted a source as saying that LeBron James would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers at the end of the 2017-18 season due to irreconcilable differences with ownership.
That quote predictably created quite a series of reactions, but Joe Vardon of Clevleand.com quickly reported that sources close to James vehemently denied the report.
James has the ability to opt out of his current contract and become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the upcoming season.
The Cavs are mired in quite a dilemma with Kyrie Irving's trade request looming over their heads. If they decide to deal their 25-year-old star point guard, what they get in return will likely influence LeBron's eventual decision one way or another.
Cleveland has made it to three straight NBA Finals, winning one title, but they were clearly outmatched by the Warriors last year. The Cavs have been built in "win-now" mode since LeBron rejoined the team back in 2014, which has led to an aging roster with little financial flexibility to build for the future.
Depending on how next season plays out, LeBron could end up in a different uniform in 2018. But according to Vardon's report, he hasn't made any decisions quite yet.
-
Durant debates rapper about LeBron trade
Durant took on rapper Lil Dicky and actually might have lost
-
Fizdale speaks on Charlottesville, Trump
Known for his 'take that for data' rant, the Grizzlies coach touched on a number of important...
-
Report: Bulls expected to buy out Wade
Wade's days with the Chicago Bulls appear to be numbered
-
Report: Pels keeping fired Saints doctor
Misty Suri will reportedly keep his job with the New Orleans Pelicans
-
Chad Johnson challenges Westbrook 1-on-1
The MVP has better things to do with his time, but the former NFL receiver isn't taking 'no'...
-
Rasheed Wallace defends Zach Randolph
Randolph was arrested last week in Los Angeles on felony marijuana charges
Add a Comment