Report: LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball on verge of signing with Lithuanian pro basketball team

LaVar Ball's sons signed with agents last week, making it impossible for them to play college basketball

Last week LaVar Ball announced that both of his younger sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo, had signed with agents, effectively ending any chance that either would play college basketball.

He also said that he wanted both 19-year-old LiAngelo and 16-year-old LaMelo, who was recently pulled out of Chino Hills high school, to both play for the same team overseas as they prepare for a potential NBA career.

It appears that LaVar may get his wish. On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski announced that both LiAngelo and LaMelo are in serious discussions to sign with the Lithuanian pro basketball club Prienu Vytautas.

Wojnarowski noted that the club is expected to make its final decision on the Ball boys in the next day or two. According to Jonathan Givony of Draft Express, the brothers would likely not play much for Prienu Vytautas, but could see more minutes in a lower-stakes league.

Talent evaluators have been skeptical of LiAngelo's NBA prospects, while LaMelo is the No. 15 overall prospect in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Older brother Lonzo is a rookie point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers who was taken No. 2 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

