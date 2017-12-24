Report: Magic's Nikola Vucevic to miss 6-8 weeks after surgery for broken left hand

After a strong start to the season, the Orlando Magic have been a disaster in the past six weeks, winning just three of their past 21 games. And unfortunately, it's not going to get any easier over the next few months.

Big man Nikola Vucevic left Saturday night's contest against the Washington Wizards, and a short time later the team announced that he would be out indefinitely with a fractured left hand. Specifically, Vucevic has fractured the first metacarpal -- a.k.a. the thumb -- on his left hand.

Nikola Vucevic Injury Update: Fractured first metacarpal, left hand. Out indefinitely. — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) December 24, 2017

According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, Vucevic will need surgery to deal with the injury, and will miss six to eight weeks.

Sources: Orlando center Nikola Vucevic is expected to undergo surgery on his fractured left hand and be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks. Vucevic is averaging 17.8 points and 9.6 rebounds this season for Magic. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 24, 2017

This is yet another injury blow for the Magic, who were already without Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier, and Jonathan Isaac for Saturday's game.

With Vucevic -- third on the team in scoring, second in rebounding -- now out for an extended period, any hopes the Magic had for turning their once promising season around are pretty much gone.

This is just a bummer. Vucevic and the Magic were such a great story in the opening weeks of the season, and had appeared to finally put everything together. Now, with Vuc's injury, this could be the end of the road for this core group of players they have now. Keep an eye on the Magic as trade rumors start to ramp up ahead of the deadline in a few months.