Report: Manu Ginobili delays retirement, finalizing deal to return for Spurs
Ginobili, who has spent his entire career in San Antonio, will be back for his 16th season
Manu Ginobili is coming back.
The veteran guard has been the subject of retirement rumors for more than a couple years, but just as he has for each of the previous 15 seasons, Ginobili will be there in his No. 20 jersey when the San Antonio Spurs tip off the 2017-18 season.
Ginobili, who will turn 40 later this month, is clearly no longer the player he once was, and played less than 19 minutes per game during the last regular season.
But he turned back the clock in the playoffs with some vintage performances against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals, including a 21-point performance in Game 3 along with a 15-point, seven-assist night in Game 4, which many expected would be his finale.
Following their elimination in Game 4, the Spurs crowd gave Ginobili a rousing send off, as they expected it would be the last time the Argentine would suit up for their squad.
Surely, every single Spurs fan is delighted to know they were wrong, as their beloved veteran is returning for one more season.
-
Report: Melo requests trade to Rockets
Melo is reportedly finished with New York and has asked for a trade to Houston
-
Report: Cavs almost traded for George
Cavaliers almost got Paul George, but Pacers closed the door on them
-
GP has quote of the year for BIG3 league
The Hall of Fame point guard was not in New York City for the league's first practices
-
Wade-Miami Heat reunion in the works?
There are ways for Dwyane Wade to go back to Miami but right now it seems unlikely
-
Pierce trolls Ainge on return to Boston
Pierce showed up in Boston donning a pair of Brooklyn Nets shorts
-
Noel's agent unhappy with offers
The restricted free agent wants to return to Dallas but the two sides are still working it...
Add a Comment