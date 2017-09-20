Report: Markieff Morris to have sports hernia surgery, likely to miss start of camp

Markieff Morris proved his value to the Wizards last season during the playoffs when he played a big role for them during their second-round series against the Celtics. His defense and energy were a source of energy for Washington even as he fought through an ankle injury.

Morris could already miss training camp due to a pending assault case in Phoenix, but now it's likely he'll miss at least the beginning of camp due to a sports hernia. Candace Buckner of the Washington Post is reporting that Morris will require surgery and the expectation is he'll miss the start of training camp because of it.

Morris, 28, will undergo sports hernia surgery Friday in St. Louis, according to several people with knowledge of the situation. While the timeline for his return to basketball activities is undetermined until surgery is complete, it should be expected that Morris will miss at least Wizards training camp, which begins Tuesday in Richmond.

Morris proved in the playoffs last year that he's an important piece to the Wizards. On the plus side, missing training camp isn't a huge loss in comparison to the 82-game season that lies ahead, but it's what happens after he returns from this injury that is concerning. If it impedes his ability to play long term than that could be a bad sign for Morris on the court.

However, the report sounds like the Wizards don't expect Morris to be out for too long. So the only real question is how long the surgery recovery time will affect his ability on the court. Considering how tough a guy he is, it might not even be noticeable.