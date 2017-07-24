Report: Marreese Speights agrees to one-year minimum deal with Magic
Big man is returning to Florida, where he played in college, on a one-year minimum deal
Marreese Speights hasn't played for a team from Florida since college, but that reportedly will end soon. According to Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today, Speights will join the Magic on a one-year minimum deal worth $2.1 million. He'll be 30 next season.
Speights comes to Orlando after a disappointing season with the Clippers. In Los Angeles, he could not repeat his performance the previious three seasons with the Warriors.
Speights is a stretch big man who can help space the floor, but fitting him into an already crowded Orlando front court could prove difficult.
-
Report: Rose to meet with Cavs on Monday
Meeting comes amid reports the free-agent point guard has been discussing a one-year deal
-
Report: LeBron won't waive no-trade
Don't even think about it -- LeBron's reportedly not going anywhere
-
Report: Kyrie upset over trade talks
The point guard's unhappiness reportedly helped lead to his eventual trade request
-
Draymond rips McGregor; Conor responds
Even Floyd Mayweather weighs in on the war of words between the two stars
-
Report: Indy nixed PG to Cavs mega-deal
The three-team deal would have also shipped Kevin Love to Denver
-
LaVar gets T'd up, forfeits AAU game
Ball wasn't happy about a foul call, swore at a referee and took his team off the floor
Add a Comment