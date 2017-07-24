Report: Marreese Speights agrees to one-year minimum deal with Magic

Big man is returning to Florida, where he played in college, on a one-year minimum deal

Marreese Speights hasn't played for a team from Florida since college, but that reportedly will end soon. According to Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today, Speights will join the Magic on a one-year minimum deal worth $2.1 million. He'll be 30 next season.

Speights comes to Orlando after a disappointing season with the Clippers. In Los Angeles, he could not repeat his performance the previious three seasons with the Warriors

Speights is a stretch big man who can help space the floor, but fitting him into an already crowded Orlando front court could prove difficult.

