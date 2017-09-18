Report: Mason Plumlee returning to Denver Nuggets on three-year deal
Plumlee played in 27 games with Denver after being traded in February from Portland
Restricted free agent center Mason Plumlee has agreed to return to the Denver Nuggets on a three-year, $41 million deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
With Plumlee's agreement in place, Denver now no longer risks losing him as a free agent next summer -- a path he could have chosen by signing a $4.6 million qualifying offer this offseason with the Nuggets.
Plumlee's signing marks yet another win for the Denver front office this offseason. The Nuggets also obtained Paul Millsap to put alongside rising star Nikola Jokic in a fearsome frontcourt. Plumlee's presence solidifies talent at that position with a veteran presence and proven big man who can rebound and score in the post.
Plumlee played in 27 games with Denver after being traded from Portland in February, averaging 9.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists with the Nuggets. In four NBA seasons with Brooklyn, Portland and Denver, Plumlee, 27, has averaged nine points and 6.5 rebounds.
