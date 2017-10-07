Report: Mavericks guard Seth Curry out indefinitely with stress reaction
Curry was entering the season as an expected starter for Dallas
Seth Curry struggled to get a foothold in the NBA early on in his career, but he appeared to finally find a spot with the Mavericks last season. He entered the season with hopes of being an important piece after playing 70 games and starting 42 last season.
However, Curry is now going to be out for an indefinite period of time. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Curry has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left tibia. Curry last played October 5 in a preseason loss to the Magic in Orlando. He played regular minutes for a preseason game.
Curry was entering the season as Dallas's expected starter. This injury is going to thrust players like Dennis Smith Jr, Yogi Ferrell, and J.J. Barea into a larger role. There's a lot of depth for the Mavericks at guard so they won't lose too much from that sense, but this is an awful sequence of events for Curry.
He enters this season in the final year of his contract. Another solid season out of Curry could have led to a long term contract of some sort, but now he'll have to prove he's fully healthy as well as worth the money from a talent standpoint.
