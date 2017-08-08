Report: Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr. lands 3-year deal with Under Armour

Dallas Mavericks rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr., the No. 9 overall pick in the NBA Draft, signed a three-year deal with Under Armour valued at $2 million per year plus incentives, according to a report from ESPN.

Smith, a one-and-done point guard from NC State, was one of the only holdouts of the 2017 draft class who had not signed an endorsement deal. After a strong summer league, the decision to table signing with a big-name company paid off. His Under Armour deal is reportedly three years in length and will include apparel and footwear.

"I am definitely excited to be a part of team Under Armour as I get ready to go into [training] camp for my rookie year," Smith Jr. told ESPN. "Under Armour is an explosive brand in basketball right now, and I'm excited to join Stephen [Curry] and Seth [Curry] and the team at UA in making our mark together."

Smith averaged 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals during the Mavericks' summer league run in Vegas and earned All-NBA Summer League first-team honors.