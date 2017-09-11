Report: NBA Draft Lottery reform proposed to discourage tanking by flattening odds

The NBA's pursuit of draft lottery reform to be discussed by the competition committee this week would take the incentive out of tanking by flattening odds for the worst teams in the lottery, according to a report from USA Today.

The proposed amendment to be discussed would lower odds of the worst teams "winning" the lottery to 14 percent, down from 25 percent, 19.9 percent and 15.6 percent for the three worst teams, which has been in place since 2005. The odds for the remaining lottery, which consists of 14 teams, would decrease approximately 1 percent to 2 percent among other lottery teams.

This would be a substantial amendment to the current system, which favors teams whose records are worse by giving them better odds of winning the lottery and, thus, better odds of securing high draft picks to restock the roster.

Also on the table of discussion is the expansion of picks determined by the lottery. Here's more details on that from the report from USA Today.

The number of picks determined by the lottery will increase to four, compared to three in the current system. This means that the highest lottery seed would receive no worse than the fifth pick, the second seed no worse than the sixth pick, the third seed no worse than the seventh pick and fourth seed no worse than the eighth pick. Under the current system, the first seed can receive no worse than the fourth pick and second seed no worse than the fifth pick, etc.

The league believes, by flattening the odds, it makes it less favorable for teams to lose on purpose to improve by securing higher draft picks.

These amendments to be discussed by the competition committee could be voted on by team owners at the Board of Governors meeting in late September, although changes would not be implemented until the 2019 draft.