Report: NBA Draft Lottery reform proposed to discourage tanking by flattening odds
The proposed reform would make it less attractive to lose on purpose to get better
The NBA's pursuit of draft lottery reform to be discussed by the competition committee this week would take the incentive out of tanking by flattening odds for the worst teams in the lottery, according to a report from USA Today.
The proposed amendment to be discussed would lower odds of the worst teams "winning" the lottery to 14 percent, down from 25 percent, 19.9 percent and 15.6 percent for the three worst teams, which has been in place since 2005. The odds for the remaining lottery, which consists of 14 teams, would decrease approximately 1 percent to 2 percent among other lottery teams.
This would be a substantial amendment to the current system, which favors teams whose records are worse by giving them better odds of winning the lottery and, thus, better odds of securing high draft picks to restock the roster.
Also on the table of discussion is the expansion of picks determined by the lottery. Here's more details on that from the report from USA Today.
The number of picks determined by the lottery will increase to four, compared to three in the current system. This means that the highest lottery seed would receive no worse than the fifth pick, the second seed no worse than the sixth pick, the third seed no worse than the seventh pick and fourth seed no worse than the eighth pick. Under the current system, the first seed can receive no worse than the fourth pick and second seed no worse than the fifth pick, etc.
The league believes, by flattening the odds, it makes it less favorable for teams to lose on purpose to improve by securing higher draft picks.
These amendments to be discussed by the competition committee could be voted on by team owners at the Board of Governors meeting in late September, although changes would not be implemented until the 2019 draft.
-
Curry to be more of a social activist
He posted #FreeKaep to Snapchat and wants to speak out when he believes the occasion warrants...
-
Allen holds no 'ill will' toward Celtics
Ray Allen is playing his part in burying the hatchet
-
Report: Tony Allen nearing deal with NO
Spent the past seven seasons in Memphis, and provides New Orleans a veteran presence
-
Hurricane Irma damages Heat arena
Hurricane Irma caused damage to the Heat arena in Miami
-
Melo not opposed to Portland, says Dame
Portland reportedly kicked the tires for the Knicks All-Star but talks never went anywhere
-
Curry wants to play 16 years like father
Curry admires the longevity in his father's game
Add a Comment