Report: NBA investigated LeBron James to see if he had stake in Klutch Sports agency

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James is known as a player who thinks about more than just basketball. He signed a lifetime deal with Nike, founded SpringHill Entertainment and his investment in Blaze Pizza has reportedly been quite lucrative.

All of that is perfectly legal, but according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the NBA wanted to see if LeBron had made an investment that broke the rules of the league. LeBron is represented by the Klutch Sports Group, which is run by his agent, Rich Paul, and the NBA reportedly investigated whether or not James owned shares in the agency -- something prohibited by the rules of the NBA. From Windhorst, appearing on "The Basketball Analogy" podcast:

"LeBron doesn't have any ownership in Klutch Sports. The NBA investigated it and said LeBron doesn't have ownership."

Klutch Sports represents two of James' Cleveland teammates, Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith, along with the Wizards' John Wall, the 76ers' Ben Simmons and the Suns' Eric Bledsoe, just to name a few.

After working under James' agent Leon Rose at Creative Artists Agency, Paul left CAA in 2012 to start Klutch Sports Group, taking James with him.