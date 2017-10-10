Report: NBA set to cash in with $225M deal with Japanese tech company Rakuten

Fresh off a few preseason games in China between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA is reportedly set to increase their presence in Asia.

According to a report from Sam Amick, the NBA has a deal with Japanese tech company Rakuten to become the official broadcast partner for live games in Japan. While the length of the deal is not yet know, the league is set to cash in, with the partnership reportedly worth a staggering $225M. Via USA Today:

The NBA's global reach is set to grow yet again on Tuesday morning in Tokyo, where commissioner Adam Silver and Rakuten CEO Hiroshi "Mickey" Mikitani are set to announce a massive multiyear partnership at the headquarters of the prominent tech company. According to a person with knowledge of the agreement, the NBA will be paid more than $225 million during the life of the contract. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because terms are not typically disclosed. Rakuten, which has more than 900 million users and has been in the top 30 of Forbes' "Most Innovative Companies" since 2012, will not only become the NBA's exclusive distribution partner in Japan for all live games, but also joins the league's list of global marketing partners. This marks the NBA's most comprehensive media partnership yet in Japan, where fans will watch games through NBA.com, the NBA App and Rakuten TV by way of NBA League Pass (including the All-Star game, playoff games, the conference finals and the NBA Finals). As part of the marketing component of the deal, Rakuten will sell select NBA and team merchandise globally on its e-commerce channels.

The NBA is no stranger to Japan -- the first regular-season game outside of North America was played in Tokyo in 1990 -- but this new partnership with Rakuten will expand their presence in world's 10th most populated country, getting live games and content in front of more people.

For those wondering why they might have heard of Rakuten in an NBA related sense recently, the company is the sponsor of the Golden State Warriors' jersey patch.