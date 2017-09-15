Report: NBA's Draft Lottery reform proposal sent to Board of Governors for vote
The worst three teams would have an equal chance at the No. 1 pick starting with the 2019 NBA Draft
The NBA is reportedly one step away from Draft Lottery reform.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the competition committee has sent the league's Draft Lottery reform proposal to the Board of Governors, who will vote to make it official later this month.
The biggest change -- which would go into effect with the 2019 NBA Draft -- is that instead of the worst team getting the best chance at the No. 1 overall pick, the three worst teams would all share an equal 14 percent chance at landing that top selection.
In addition, Wojnarowski reports that the proposal would give NBA commissioner Adam Silver the power to fine teams for resting players.
The league's hope here is obvious: It would like to see less teams trying to lose outright to get a better chance at the No. 1 pick, especially in years with strong draft classes. But should this proposal pass, it will take time to see if the changes actually accomplish what they intend to, or if teams are still willing to bottom out in the hopes of getting an elite player.
Reports of the league attempting to pass lottery reform have been circulating since last week, and USA Today noted that another important change would be the number of picks determined by the lottery moving from three to four. Thus, the team with the worst record could pick no worse than fifth, instead of no worse than fourth in the current system.
The NBA also tried to pass lottery reform in 2014, but the proposal failed after receiving only 17 of the 23 yes votes necessary to make the changes official.
