Report: Nerlens Noel signs Mavericks' one-year, $4.1 million qualifying offer

It's been a rough and humbling summer for Mavericks center Nerlens Noel. In May there were reports that the 6-foot-11 athletic rim-runner might garner multiple max offers as a restricted free agent this offseason.

That didn't happen.

Clearly not getting the offers he had hoped for, Noel made an unprecedented move by dumping agent Happy Walters in favor of Rich Paul of Klutch Sports (who represents LeBron James) in the middle of negotiations for a long-term deal with the Mavericks. Apparently that didn't help much either, as ESPN's Chris Haynes reports that on Saturday Noel signed the one-year, $4.1 million qualifying offer from the Mavs. Haynes also refuted the report that Noel turned down a $17 million offer from Dallas early in the negotiation process, saying no such offer was ever on the table.

Nerlens Noel signs 1-year, $4.1 million QO to return to Mavs, league sources tell ESPN. Reported $17M "offer " was non-existent in any form. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 26, 2017

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Noel may have overplayed his hand in asking the Mavs for too much money. Dallas reportedly offered Noel a four-year, $70 million contract on July 1, but rescinded it after Noel countered by asking for a max contract.

Nerlens Noel asked Mavs for max. Offer was pulled soon thereafter, per sources. https://t.co/VVEOfhWkgt — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) August 26, 2017

Noel, who averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 22 games after being traded to the Mavericks last season, was one of the few impact free agents left on the market -- but it appears no other teams were willing to take a gamble on his potential. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2013 draft by the 76ers, Noel struggled to stay on the court due to injuries and slowly fell out of favor in Philly. When it became clear that Noel wasn't going to be a part of "the process," the Sixers sent him to Dallas for Andrew Bogut (waived), Justin Anderson and a protected first-round pick in February.

Whether or not the Mavericks extended Noel an offer this offseason, he's going to have to put together a monster season to earn the kind of money he's looking for next summer.