Report: Nets' D'Angelo Russell likely to miss several games with knee injury
Russell hurt his knee in the closing minutes of the Nets' loss to the Jazz on Saturday night
The Brooklyn Nets' point guard problems have just gotten pretty serious.
The team is already without Jeremy Lin for the remainder of the season, as he went down with a ruptured patella tendon back in October. Now, the Nets will likely be without D'Angelo Russell for a bit.
The lefty guard injured his knee late in the Nets' loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, and while he still needs to undergo further evaluation, he will reportedly miss a few games.
As he drove to the basket with a little under three minutes remaining in the game, Russell tried to stop on a dime. The replay didn't look that bad, but Russell immediately hobbled to the bench, and looked to be in real pain. He did not return to the game.
In his first season with the Nets, Russell has been impressive, leading the team in both scoring and assists, as he's averaged 20.9 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game.
With Lin already out, Russell's absence will be tough for the Nets to deal with -- especially considering their upcoming schedule. In their next seven games, the Nets play the Celtics, Jazz, Warriors, Cavaliers, Trail Blazers, Grizzlies and Rockets. That's about as brutal a stretch as a team is going to have in this league, and the Nets are going to have a difficult time managing it if Russell is out for most or all of it.
Hopefully, the injury isn't too serious, and Russell will be able to continue his strong season soon.
