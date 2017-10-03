Report: New York City subway ads criticizing 'hopeless' Knicks will be removed
The subway ads featured Knicks players alongside negative phrases
The Knicks probably won't be a great at basketball this year. And when you're not very good AND you're one of the biggest markets in the United States, you tend to get mocked. Such was the case when on a New York City subway based around the team being "hopeless," complete with images of Knicks players and phrases written on seats bashing ownership, specifically owner Jim Dolan.
Things tend to move like wildfire on the internet so, naturally, word of the campaign reached Dolan -- who predictably reportedly was not thrilled. Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch was treated to a phone call from the man himself, per SNY's Adam Zagoria, and he suffered "Dolan's wrath," which presumably is free tickets to a mandatory concert of Dolan's band "JD and the Straight Shots."
The reason that Dolan might be angry, besides the obvious, is more likely than not the fact that there are seats that say "sit here if you blame Dolan."
It's worth noting that the other side of the subway had positive messages regarding the team. Take a look:
Still, using team likenesses in any manner would require some form of consent from the Knicks, presumably. Running a very public, very aggressive ad campaign such as this one would take a lot of brainstorming, and repercussions would have to be considered.
