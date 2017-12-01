Report: Nikola Jokic to miss multiple games, but MRI on injured ankle is negative

Denver Nuggets star big man Nikola Jokic will reportedly miss several games after injuring his ankle Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls. The good news for Jokic and the Nuggets, however, is that an MRI on his injured ankle came back negative.

Denver star Nikola Jokic is expected to miss several games with left ankle sprain, but MRI results were negative on Friday, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2017

Late in the second quarter Thursday, Jokic was driving to the basket when he rolled his ankle. He stayed in the game to shoot his free throws, but left for the locker room immediately after.

#Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic rolled his ankle and went right to the locker room after shooting his free throws.... pic.twitter.com/N52B76uYz6 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 1, 2017

This is a bummer for the Nuggets, as they're already without Paul Millsap, who is out for three months after undergoing surgery on his thumb. To be without two-thirds of their starting front court, and two best players, is not something the Nuggets were hoping to deal with this season.

However, with Jokic's absence not expected to be significant, and the Nuggets sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference at 12-9, this shouldn't be too much of a problem for Denver -- especially with the bottom of the conference looking rather uninspiring at the moment.