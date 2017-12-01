Report: Nikola Jokic to miss multiple games, but MRI on injured ankle is negative

Jokic left Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bulls with a sprained ankle

Denver Nuggets star big man Nikola Jokic will reportedly miss several games after injuring his ankle Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls. The good news for Jokic and the Nuggets, however, is that an MRI on his injured ankle came back negative.

Late in the second quarter Thursday, Jokic was driving to the basket when he rolled his ankle. He stayed in the game to shoot his free throws, but left for the locker room immediately after.

This is a bummer for the Nuggets, as they're already without Paul Millsap, who is out for three months after undergoing surgery on his thumb. To be without two-thirds of their starting front court, and two best players, is not something the Nuggets were hoping to deal with this season.

However, with Jokic's absence not expected to be significant, and the Nuggets sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference at 12-9, this shouldn't be too much of a problem for Denver -- especially with the bottom of the conference looking rather uninspiring at the moment.

