Report: Nikola Mirotic agrees to 2-year, $27 million deal to return to Bulls
The restricted free agent has a deal in place that will keep him with the Bulls after a stalemate
Restricted free agent Nikola Mirotic and the Chicago Bulls have reportedly ended their contract stalemate and come to terms on a two-year, $27 million deal to keep him in the Windy City, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Vertical.
Mirotic reportedly came to terms with the Bulls on Sunday to a deal which gives Mirotic the right to veto any trade in the first year of his new deal with the team.
The 26-year-old stretch four has been a productive NBA player in his three seasons with the Bulls, averaging 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. The contract agreement is good news for Mirotic, who gets security in a healthy raise and more time on his deal, and also for Chicago, which can now breathe easy knowing that Mirotic no longer will be at risk to leave the Bulls in 2018 with unrestricted free agency no longer on the immediate horizon for him.
Chicago has taken a new direction steering towards a rebuild after trading away franchise cornerstone Jimmy Butler this offseason, and this agreement is further proof of that direction aimed at developing the young talent on the team. Mirotic is a relatively older NBA player at 26 but has been solid since leaving his pro career with Spain's Real Madrid behind in 2014.
Alongside Dwyane Wade, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Denzel Valentine, the Bulls maintain an interesting mix of youth and experience entering the 2017 season, although a return to the playoffs seems unlikely this season given the amount of attrition the team has endured this offseason.
