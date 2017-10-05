Report: Norman Powell agrees to four-year, $42 million extension with Raptors

Just a few weeks before the start of his third NBA season, Norman Powell is reportedly set for a big payday.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Powell has agreed to a four-year, $42 million extension with the Toronto Raptors. Via ESPN:

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell has agreed to a four-year, $42 million contract extension, league sources told ESPN on Thursday. The deal, which starts with the 2018-'19 season, includes a player option on the fourth year, league sources said.

A UCLA product, Powell was a late second-round pick, going 46th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, but has quickly become an important part of the Toronto rotation.

In fact, his insertion into the starting lineup during the Raptors' first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks during the playoffs last season was a critical reason why the Raptors turned that series around from a 2-1 deficit.

Over the final three games of the series, which were all Raptors wins, Powell averaged 15 points, 3.3 rebounds, and shot a perfect 100 percent from 3-point land.

Powell was set to become a restricted free agent after this season, but by locking him up with the extension now, the Raptors don't have to worry about another team sneaking in to try and poach their young guard.