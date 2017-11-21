Report: Nuggets' Paul Millsap set to undergo wrist surgery, will be out indefinitely

The Nuggets will be without their All-Star forward for a while

Nuggets forward Paul Millsap will have surgery on his left wrist and will be out indefinitely, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Millsap injured his wrist during the Nuggets' loss to the Lakers on Sunday, and sat out Monday's win over the Sacramento Kings. He's averaged 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists this season with the Nuggets after spending seven seasons in Utah and four in Atlanta to start his career.

CBS Sports will continue updating this breaking news story as necessary.

