Report: Nuggets' Paul Millsap to undergo wrist surgery, could miss three months

Winners of five of their last seven games, the Denver Nuggets appear to be hitting their stride as they attempt to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season. On Tuesday, however, they experienced a serious setback.

All-Star Forward Paul Millsap will have surgery on his left wrist and will be out two to three months, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical:

Denver Nuggets All-Star forward Paul Millsap will undergo surgery on his left wrist and will be sidelined two to three months, league sources told The Vertical. Millsap suffered the injury in the Nuggets' road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. Initial X-rays returned clean, but Millsap had further tests over the past two days that confirmed the need for surgery, league sources said.

Signing Millsap this summer was widely considered a huge win for Denver, rarely a destination for top-tier free agents. He's averaged 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists this season while helping lead the Nuggets to a 10-7 record in his first year with the team.

Millsap began his career by playing seven seasons with the Utah Jazz before joining the Atlanta Hawks, where he was an All-Star in each of his four seasons with the team.

Kenneth Faried, who put up six points and seven rebounds starting in Millsap's place on Monday, could become a permanent fixture in the starting lineup. The team could also look to third-year forward Trey Lyles, a bit more in Millsap's mold in terms of his ability to stretch the floor with his shooting, as a possible starter. Another option would be to slide Wilson Chandler to the four and start another guard like Will Barton or Emmanual Mudiay alongside Jamal Murray and Gary Harris.

No matter how they chose to proceed, losing Millsap for an extended period of time could be a significant blow to Denver's playoff chances in a stacked Western Conference.