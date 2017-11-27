Report: Paul Millsap undergoes wrist surgery, will be out 3 months

After a week or so of deliberation, the Denver Nuggets' big offseason acquisition Paul Millsap has indeed undergone surgery on his injured left wrist. According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, the surgery was successful, and Millsap will be out for three months.

Millsap injured his wrist during the Nuggets' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 19 and has not played since. Initially, there were reports that Millsap was set to undergo surgery, but in the following days, the Nuggets indicated that they were still exploring options for his recovery. In the end, however, it appears they went with the surgical route.

Through the first 16 games of the season, Millsap was averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebound, and 1.3 blocks per game. Now, the Nuggets will have to find a way to replace -- or at least come close to replacing -- his production for much of the regular season.

Kenneth Faried has started the last two games, and figures to get a large share of Millsap's minutes, while the injury is likely to also open up more time for the likes of Trey Lyles and Juancho Hernangomez.

The one bit of good news for the Nuggets is that the Western Conference has not been quite as strong as seasons past, and the middle and bottom of the playoff picture appears to be wide open. Currently, the Nuggets sit in sixth at 11-8. If they can figure out a way to hang around .500 while Millsap is out, that should put them in solid position to make a run for a playoff spot once he returns.