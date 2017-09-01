Report: Pelicans rookie Frank Jackson to have second foot surgery since May

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Frank Jackson will undergo his second foot surgery of the offseason Friday, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Jackson previously underwent surgery on the same foot in May to address a stress reaction that he suffered while playing as a freshman at Duke. The Friday procedure will be to address his newly broken right foot.

Jackson was selected with the 31st overall pick in the NBA Draft in June and subsequently signed a three-year deal with the Pelicans. Jackson left college after one season after averaging 10.9 points and 1.7 assists in 24.9 minutes for the Blue Devils.