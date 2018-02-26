Report: Prominent NBA agent Dan Fegan dies in car crash near Aspen
Dan Fegan was once considered as one of the most influential agents in the NBA
Dan Fegan, a renowned NBA agent, has reportedly died in a car accident on Sunday at 56 years old. Fegan was driving his SUV in a highway when it was struck by a bus near Aspen, Colorado. Two other passengers were in the vehicle and were reportedly airlifted to a hospital.
Fegan was once considered one of the NBA's most influential agents. He previously represented prominent NBA stars such as Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall. In 2016 he was called one of the industry's most respected agents and his client list of NBA stars speaks to that respect. However, Fegan went through a brief period where many of those stars began to move on from him. Howard, Jordan and Wall all parted ways with Fegan and eventually his employer Independent Sports & Entertainment (ISE) did as well.
In early 2017, Fegan was fired from his position for what ISE claimed was "poisoning employer's business." The two sides were involved in a lawsuit over the claims.
