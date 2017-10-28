Report: Rafer Alston, a.k.a. Skip 2 My Lou, to join Timberwolves as scout
Alston played for six different NBA teams and was a streetball legend
Most of the time, when an NBA team hires a scout, it is not a newsworthy event. The Minnesota Timberwolves' latest addition to their scouting department, however, is not one of those times.
That's because the Wolves have reportedly hired former NBA guard and streetball legend Rafer Alston, a.k.a. Skip 2 My Lou.
Alston began his NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks in 1999, and went on to play for five other teams. Most notably, he had a strong run with the Houston Rockets in the mid-2000s, running the point on the Tracy McGrady and Yao Ming teams. For his career, he averaged 10.1 points and 4.8 assists per game.
As Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic noted, Alston has a relationship with Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau, who was on the staff in Houston when Alston played there.
Of course, as many will remember, Alston was also a legend on the streetball circuit, playing under the nickname Skip 2 My Lou. And, because, there's never a bad reason to watch old streetball highlights, let's check out some of his greatest hits.
Even though he won't be on the court, it's still pretty cool to have a legend back in the Association.
