Report: Rival executives believe Rockets are legitimate threat to sign LeBron James

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are enjoying a remarkable stretch of play lately, winning 14 of their last 15 games, including a 13-game winning streak. But even as LeBron has the Cavs rolling, the reports and rumors about the possibility that he might leave after the season ends aren't going away.

The most recent report comes courtesy of Sam Amick, who noted that the Houston Rockets -- who currently hold the best record in the NBA at 20-4 -- are believed to be a legitimate threat to sign LeBron James. Not only do the Rockets believe they have a good chance at adding The King, but so too do other rival executives. Via USA Today:

While James has made it clear that he won't deliberate his uncertain future until the Cavs' season is complete, there is strong belief in Rockets circles that they'll have a legitimate shot at landing the four-time MVP this summer. Rival executives also believe the Rockets will have a real chance.

If LeBron -- who has a player option for next season, and is expected to opt out and become a free agent -- does leave Cleveland this summer, Houston is one destination that certainly makes sense. In James Harden and Chris Paul (who will also be a free agent next season, but could absolutely re-sign in Houston), the Rockets have the talent that LeBron would want to play with, CP3 is one of LeBron's closest friends, and there is no income tax in Texas.

At least at a cursory glance, there are plenty of reasons why LeBron joining the Rockets makes sense. Figuring out the financial aspects of the move would be tricky for the Rockets, but if LeBron wanted to come to town, Daryl Morey would solve that problem rather quickly.

Of course, all of this is months away from being decided, as LeBron said he won't worry about free agency until the offseason. Still, it's an interesting point of discussion, because where LeBron plays has a massive impact on the league.