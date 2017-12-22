Report: Rockets aim to sign LeBron, re-sign Chris Paul, launch plan for NBA domination

The Rockets have emerged as a link to LeBron James recently. With James' future in doubt, there's plenty of speculation about where the superstar could end up in the offseason. Rival executives believe that Houston is a serious threat to sign James. However, the Rockets already have James Harden and Chris Paul on the books.

Nobody will ever know what James is going to do until he does it, but that doesn't mean Houston won't at least try to get its name in the running for him. However, if the Rockets do go after him then someone on the roster may need to sacrifice some money. Harden has already signed an extension, but Paul is up for a new contract this summer as well. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, Houston is going to attempt to keep Paul while going after James.

They are underdogs, maybe big ones, but Morey has long promised that he will go for it if he thinks Houston has even a 5 percent chance of winning a ring. He will hunt likely LeBron this summer, per league sources, and hopes to sign Paul to another long-term deal. With Clint Capela and Trevor Ariza headed toward free agency, just bringing this group back could vault Houston well into the luxury tax. Tilman Fertitta, the team's new owner, has said he would pay the tax to preserve a contender.

Obviously, when a team has a chance at LeBron James, it will take any risk it can. The question worth asking is whether the Rockets can find a way to make this happen financially. James and Paul both worked very hard during the most recent collective bargaining agreement to get super max contracts installed. They've been adamant about stars taking the full amount of money. Would either Paul or James be willing to take less money to play together in Houston with Harden?

The Rockets stated they would be willing to go into the luxury tax if they were able to keep Paul and add LeBron, but there would likely need to be some roster clearing to make the room. Then, if Houston did sign those two, it would probably lose out on some key role players like Clint Capela and Trevor Ariza. These are all sacrifices someone is willing to make for James, but this shows how difficult a road it is for the Rockets even if James is interested.