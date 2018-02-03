Report: Shabazz Muhammad requests for Timberwolves to trade or waive him

Shabazz Muhammad's time with the Minnesota Timberwolves appears to be coming to an end.

The veteran forward signed a two-year deal with the Wolves in the offseason, with a player option for the second season. With the way things are going for Muhammad, however, it seems unlikely that he'll pick that up. In fact, he would prefer to get out of Minnesota as soon as possible.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Muhammad has requested to be traded or released by the Timberwolves. Via ESPN:

Out of the rotation and clearly out of Minnesota Timberwolves president and coach Tom Thibodeau's plans, guard Shabazz Muhammad has requested to the franchise that it move or waive him before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, league sources told ESPN. Muhammad's representatives recently made the request to the Timberwolves front office, league sources said. Players and agents are forbidden under rules in the collective bargaining agreement to publicly state a wish for a trade without incurring a financial fine, but they are allowed to make those requests privately to the team.

Muhammad is averaging just 9.7 minutes per game this season, and has played in only 31 of Minnesota's 55 games. He's scored in double figures just twice.

Still only 25, there are likely other teams willing to take a look at Muhammad. But with his lack of playing time this season, and the fact that he can become a free agent in the summer, it seems unlikely that teams will be willing to offer much in order to trade for him. But if he gets waived, he could be an interesting name to watch.